Student Athlete: Parker Sherry

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WYTV) - If you're a local high school football fan, you've most certainly heard the name Parker Sherry in recent years.

He's been East Palestine's starting quarterback since his freshman year and is now an All-State performer for the Bulldogs. Plus, you'd be hard-pressed to find a more talented and humble off the field, earning Parker the honor of our "33 Student Athlete of the Week."

Parker is a flat-out competitor on the football field. Standing, 5'11"195 pounds, he's been a touchdown machine for East Palestine since his freshman year and helped lead the Bulldogs to the playoffs two of the past three seasons.

"Freshman year it was definitely different from now senior year because senior year I feel like I have to be not just more vocal but in my action and the way that I do everything," said Sherry. "I feel like I have to be more influential because everybody's kind of looking at me."

Parker is a three-year captain, putting up crazy career numbers, including over 11,000 thousand total yards, along with 77 passing touchdowns and 55 rushing touchdowns. Plus, he holds at least 8 school records.

"I feel like that just reflects on my hard work whenever I think about anything like that," he said. "I just think about all the times, it would be 11:30 at night on a school night and I'd be working out in my basement and running the hill and just doing all the little things."

Off the field, Parker is just as driven. He's served as Class President all four years and is the school's Student Representative. Plus, he leads his class with a 4.0 GPA and is on track to be valedictorian

"Whenever I was young, that's when it all started. I would come home with a 'B' on a test and my mom would be very disappointed and I'd be like, "Wow really, everybody else got a 'C], and I'm getting a 'B'. She's like, but it's not an 'A', it's not perfect yet and that's something that created the competitive aspect in me."

