Student Athlete: Noah Basista

The Boardman senior is a first team All State and two-time All American swimmer, who leads his class with a 4.0 GPA

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Spartan swim team is led by senior Noah Basista this season, who’s the reigning swimmer of the year in both the AAC and NEAC.



Basista is a school record holder, state qualifier and straight-A student, and now he’s our “33 Student Athlete of the Week.”

“You hit the water and it’s just all instinct. You put all the thoughts aside, whatever is going on, and you go as fast as you can,” Basista said.

Basista is a natural in the water. He’s a first team All State performer three years in a row and also a two-time All American. Plus, he holds five school records at Boardman, including the 200 IM and the 100 M breaststroke.

“Obviously those records are in the back of your head but you’re just going as fast as you can,” Basista said. “If you get a record it’s like icing on the cake sort of thing. But you’re just trying to put Boardman on the map at the state meet.”

Basista is a three-time state qualifier in Division 1 and will be a favorite to top the podium in the 100 M breaststroke this February.

Next year, he is swimming on scholarship at Bucknell University, making things official last month.

“It just felt really good to put the pen to paper and know that I’m locked up for next year,” he said. “I can just enjoy my senior year and right now, my last couple meets, I think I’ve been swimming faster because of it.”

Outside the pool, Basista is on track to be valedictorian at Boardman with a 4.0 GPA. He’s served as class president all four years of high school with over 250 community service hours.

“Grades mean a lot to me,” Basista said. “I’ve always been that kid when it starts to creep down and you’re a percentage or two away from a ‘B,’ I start getting nervous. I like to keep straight A’s but then also be able to learn and carry some of that stuff with me.”