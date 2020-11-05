Student Athlete: Morgan Sigley

The Mineral Ridge senior is a three-sport standout for the Rams, on track to be valedictorian with a 4.0 GPA

MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (WYTV) – The Mineral Ridge volleyball team hopes to keep their season alive tonight in the Regional Tournament.



Senior Morgan Sigley helped the Rams win a District Title last weekend. In fact, she’s a three-sport standout, straight-A student, and now, our “Student Athlete of the Week”.

“I would for sure call myself a perfectionist in all aspects of life,” said Sigley. “It’s just the little things that stick out to me and I want to make them better.”

Morgan is a 4.0 student and wants to be a doctor one day, so it’s no surprise that she’s detail-oriented on the court.

“I’m definitely the one that like lifts people up on the court,” said Sigley. “Something might not go right, and I’m always there saying, you got this, you’re ok, get the next one.”

As an outside hitter, Morgan was named 1st Team All MVAC this year. She helped the Rams to their most successful season in nearly a decade, including 22 wins, a conference title, and their first district championship since 2011.

“It’s for sure really exciting,” she said. “We all just put in the hard work and this is finally the outcome that we get to see. It’s all exciting for all of us seniors and stuff to show the underclassmen that if you put in the work you can get it done.”

Morgan stays busy throughout the school year. In fact, softball is actually her best sport and she also plays basketball in the winter. Off the court, she’s on track to be valedictorian of her class with a 4.0 GPA. Plus, she serves as President of the National Honor Society.

“I don’t even think getting a “B” is like acceptable anymore,” said Sigley. “I know that’s bad to say, but I’ve always just strived to get the A’s no matter what and put in the extra work to see make sure my test scores come out good.”