Student Athlete: Melvin Hobson

The Farrell senior is an All Region lineman for the Steelers and on track to be valedictorian of his class with a 4.2 GPA

FARRELL, Pennsylvania (WYTV) – Farrell senior Melvin Hobson was born to be a Steeler.



His grandpa and uncle were standouts on the Farrell football team and now Melvin has carried on that tradition.



He played for Sharpsville his freshman and sophomore years, then transferred back to Farrell, where’s made quite an impact in just two years.

“It’s not always just about beating up the guy, blowing him back it’s making sure that you know where the ball is supposed to be going and that you can get your guy where he needs to be,” said Hobson.

At 6’3″, 265 pounds, Melvin is one of strongest, yet smartest players on the field at all times. He has great instincts for the game and his technique is what sets truly him apart.

“The mental aspect is a huge part of it,” he said. “Momentum is everything in football and making sure that you have the upper edge however you can is the most important thing about the game.”

Melvin is an All Region lineman and played a big role in Farrell’s undefeated season last year, which ended with a Class A State Championship in Hershey.

“Last year was the 100th season of Farrell football and it was the third time we won states, so I think the numbers so you enough right there of how rare of an experience it is to have and i’m very grateful to be able to go through it,” said Hobson.

“The ultimate goal is to go back-to-back, just like the 1995-96 team, we want it to be the 2018-19 team back-to-back twice.”

Off the field, Melvin carries a 4.2 GPA and is on track to be valedictorian at Farrell. He plans to play football at the Division 1 level and likely study Engineering.

“I’ve never seen it as a choice, it was always just something that I had to get done,” he said. “I always had to make sure I did everything I could to the best of my abilities. I don’t want to rush out of high school by any means. I want to enjoy this last school year, then we’ll see what happens next year.”