Student Athlete: Megan Ward

The McDonald senior is an All Conference shortstop heading to play for the University of Dayton next year with a 4.0 GPA.

MCDONALD, Ohio (WYTV) – The McDonald softball team made history last season, winning their first District Championship in program history.

Shortstop Megan Ward was a big reason for their success. She’s an All-Conference performer and straight-A student for the Blue Devils, and now our “33 Student Athlete of the Week.”

“When I go up [to the plate], I always just take a deep breath, tell myself just to calm down, let my thoughts go,” said Ward. “I believe that I’m going to dominate the pitcher.”

A seamless swing with big results, Megan is nearly automatic from the plate with a .692 career batting average. She’s the fearless lead-off hitter and All-Conference shortstop for the Blue Devils.

“On the field I try to be really vocal and just let my teammates know that I have their back,” she said. “I’m always trying to make the play but also support others when they make good plays.”

Last spring, Megan hit .768 in the lead-off spot with 20 RBI’s, helping McDonald beat East Canton for a Division IV District Title.

“We were kind of the underdogs and we were predominantly younger, so the fact that we were able to come out and win districts for the first time in school history was pretty memorable and also really exciting.”

Unfortunately, the Blue Devils will not get a chance to repeat this spring with sports cancelled. But Megan is choosing to stay positive.

“Everyone is in it [together] across the nation, everyone in Ohio at least is experiencing the same thing,” said Ward. “I was pretty bummed out at first but I’m OK. I’m fortunate I get to play another four years in college.”

Megan is playing Division I softball at the University of Dayton next season. In fact, she’s been committed to the Flyers since her sophomore year. In the classroom, Megan carries a 4.0 GPA and plans to study Physical Therapy.

“Grades are very important,” said Ward. “I always strive to get the best grades that I can get. I’m always studying for the test or trying to do extra to get ahead in school.”





