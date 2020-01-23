Student Athlete: Matt Church

The Bristol senior is an All Conference basketball and baseball player who's on track to be valedictorian with a 4.0 GPA

BRISTOLVILLE, Ohio (WYTV) – The Bristol boys basketball program has won a staggering eight straight titles in the Northeastern Athletic Conference. Senior Matt Church has played a big role in that streak in recent years.

He’s a two-year starter and also a standout on the baseball team for the Panthers. Plus, Matt’s a straight-A student at Bristol, earning him the honor of our “33 Student Athlete of the Week.”

“I don’t really show a lot of emotion but inside I have a little bit of grit, a little fire,” Church said. “We don’t really recognize that we’re a small school, we just recognize that we’re Bristol and because we’re Bristol that’s why we work hard.”

Church is a Bristol Panther through and through. A tough and disciplined senior captain, the kind of player you love to have on your team.

“Being scrappy and working hard and just getting after it defensively and being a gritty presence on the floor, that’s kind of my role,” he said.

Church also sets the tone offensively for Bristol, averaging 20 points per game this season.

He’s also had the chance to play alongside his younger brother Nick, who’s a sophomore for the Panthers.

“I can kind of look at him and just by the way that he’s looking at me or I’m looking at him, we know what each other’s thinking, what we’re about to do,” Church said. “That’s kind of a little ‘Morse code’ if you will, we have a little advantage over everybody else.”

Off the court, Church is as well-rounded as they come. He’s on track to be valedictorian of his class with a 4.0 GPA. Plus, he serves as president of his senior class, as well as president of the National Honor Society, Beta Club and Student Council.

“It’s just a lot of fun. I like being involved in a lot of stuff because I get to meet a lot of different people, meet a lot of new friends,” Church said. “I feel like being involved in different things actually brings support for the sports programs and vice versa. If you’re able to, that’s just how hard you can work is just getting your grades done.”