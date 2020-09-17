Student Athlete: Marco Ferry

LEETONIA, Ohio (WYTV) – Leetonia football is the talk of the town right now in Columbiana County.

The Bears are off to a 3-0 start behind their senior leader Marco Ferry. He’s made quite a name for himself on the gridiron as a record-breaking running back and straight-A student.

His older brother Trent won this award back in 2014 and now, Marco is our “33 Student Athlete of the Week.”

“My trainer calls me the Italian Stallion,” Marco said. “I have a clear mindset when I get the ball. My mindset is to get 10 yards and the first down and it doesn’t matter if anyone’s in my way or not. I just gotta do what I gotta do.”

Marco described his rushing style in three words — tough, fast and smart. He’s the youngest of four siblings. His twin sister Taran is a multi-sport athlete at Leetonia, and older brothers Trent and Roman were standouts in their own right on the gridiron.

“They definitely roughed me up, toughed me up a lot,” Marco said. “I can remember, it was always someone fighting for food or whatever that be, a seat at the table. But it definitely made me into a better person.”

Marco holds numerous school records for the Bears. Last season, he ran for over 1,900 yards and 23 touchdowns, both records at Leetonia. This season, the 3-0 Bears are hoping to make history in the conference and the playoffs.

“I think we’re the talk of our league right now,” Marco said. “Every time I’m going somewhere, someone’s saying ‘hi’ or ‘great job last night.’ It’s about the team too, it’s not just about me. I’ve got great lineman, a great quarterback and great guys that block for me.”

Off the field, Marco ranks first in his class with a 4.0 GPA and is on track to be valedictorian. He’s also a member of the National Honor Society and plans to study business in college and possibly play football.

“As time goes on, you really appreciate [grades more],” Marco said. “My parents especially made me study hard and made sure I did all my homework, and now, obviously, they don’t have to tell me to do anything like that, but it definitely means a lot to me. It’s the small things. Even though you don’t want to do it, you still got to do it and at the end of the day you’re better.”