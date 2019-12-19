Student Athlete: Malia Magestro

The Kennedy Catholic senior is an All State guard with six school records and a 4.0 GPA

HERMITAGE, Pa. (WYTV) – The Kennedy Catholic basketball program has become a staple in this area and senior Malia Magestro is a big reason why the girls’ team has been so successful in recent years.



She’s a scoring machine for the Golden Eagles with six school records and counting. Plus, Magestro is a straight-A student and our “33 Student Athlete of the Week.”

“Sometimes if I’m having a really good game and I’m hitting a bunch of shots, I just know that it’s because of those extra hours that I put in,” Magestro said. “And coming to the gym more, it’s because of that.”

Shot after shot, Magestro is constantly honing her craft on the court. She works out around 20 hours per week, year-round and is now a 1st Team All State performer in Pennsylvania.

“When I was little I actually didn’t really like basketball,” Magestro said. “But then I would always see my dad in the gym, he’s been coaching forever, so just always being around that, growing up around it, I really grew to love it.”

Magestro’s father, Justin, took over as the head coach her sophomore year and they’ve both continued the program’s success with nine straight District 10 titles.

As for Magestro, she recently passed the girls’ all-time scoring record with over 1,500 career points.

“It’s definitely an honor to break different records and I think it shows all that hard work that I’ve put in but I’m definitely not going to be satisfied,” she said. “I’m going to keep working hard and keep trying to do my best.”

Off the court, Magestro carries a perfect 4.0 GPA in the classroom and is also a member of the National Honor Society.

Last month, all of her hard work paid off when she signed a full-ride scholarship to play basketball at YSU.

“Obviously school comes first, so it’s been instilled into me that you work hard and you have success. So I take that on the court and in the classroom,” she said.