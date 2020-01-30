Student Athlete: Madison Pushay

POLAND, Ohio (WYTV) – Cheerleading is a year-round sport for Poland senior Madison Pushay.

She’s been active in competitive cheerleading since she was three years old and is now a member of one of the top club teams in Pittsburgh. Plus, Madison is also a standout in the classroom at Poland, earning her the honor of our “33 Student Athlete of the Week.”

“The moment you start getting somewhere, you just want to go farther,” Pushay said. “You want to push harder, you want to become the best athlete you can be and carrying that through Poland and through high school has just made me altogether a better person. I feel like I can do anything.”

“Confidence over everything” — that’s her motto. She’s a small but mighty leader for the Bulldogs as a senior captain for the Poland cheer team.

“I feel like my biggest goal is to be a teammate anybody can rely on. Somebody that’s always going to land their tumbling, always going to keep their stunt in the air, always be a teammate you can talk to. I feel like that’s really my goal,” she said.

Pushay is no stranger to the mat. She’s been doing competitive cheerleading for the past 15 years. In fact, this April, her team from Pittsburgh is making their fourth appearance at the World Championships in Florida.

“This year, my team has a really good chance of placing higher,” Pushay said. “I mean, we have all the talent, we have all the required skills and just going down there and representing a gym with something as big as worlds, which is a competition only a select few teams get invited to, it’s a one-of-a-kind experience.”

Off the mat, Pushay is just as much of a perfectionist. She carries a 3.8 GPA and is a member of the National Honor Society, with over 100 community service hours.

“Well with grades, just like cheerleading, it’s a competition,” Pushay said. “You want to get the highest score, do the best you can on every single test and make your family proud. You want to make everybody around you proud.”