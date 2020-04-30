Student Athlete: Lohron Brown

The Valley Christian senior is a two-time State Qualifier on the track as well as an All-Conference point guard with a 4.38 GPA

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The District Track Tournament would have been coming up and Valley Christian senior Lohron Brown was one of the top returning short-distance runners in the area.

“I like to prove my point in the classroom and on the court,” Brown said. “I don’t do much talking so we just going to settle it either on the court or the track.”

He stands just 5-foot-5, but Lohron has big-time speed.

“I just run, you don’t really realize how fast you are until you see yourself after the fact,” he said. “But when you’re out there, you just run and don’t think about anything else.”

Lohron is a two-time State Qualifier as a relay runner for the Eagles. As a sophomore, he was part of the State Championship team in the 4×200 relay. They also set a school and county record that year. This season, Lohron was in pursuit of a third straight trip to Columbus at the State Track Meet.

“I’m pretty sad because I wanted to help my team get there again,” Brown said. “But then again, I did good in my last four years so it’s OK. I’ll support them next year so that’s all that matters.”

On the basketball court, Lohron was an All-Conference point guard for Valley, leading his team with 15 points and six assists as a senior captain. As a junior, Lohron helped the Eagles win a Portage Trail Conference title.

“It was fun because we had a lot of seniors, so I was the only junior in the starting lineup. But, they had a lot of trust in me so I was able to showcase my talent with them,” he said.

In the classroom, Lohron carries a 4.38 GPA and serves as vice president of his senior class. He’s heading to YSU next year to study social work, having already completed over 20 college credits.

“In sports, I’m very competitive but it’s even worse in the classroom because I want to be at the top of my class and I want to beat everybody,” he said.