Student Athlete: Kylee Kosek

The Springfield senior is a goal-scoring machine for the Tigers with 150 career goals and counting, along with a 4.0 GPA

NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Springfield senior Kylee Kosek has quite a nose for the net.



Just this week, she scored her 150th career goal for the Tigers. She’s on track to graduate with 12 varsity letters, as a basketball and track standout as well. Plus, Kylee is just as accomplished in the classroom, earning her the honor of our “33 Student Athlete of the Week”.

“I like to check to and spin off, flip it through. I’m very good at getting in behind the defense,” said Kosek about her goal-scoring abilities. “It’s just all about timing the runs I guess.”

Kylee has scored at unbelievable rate for Springfield, finishing her junior season with 131 goals. In fact, she already holds school records for most goals in a game, season, and career. Last season, she helped the Tigers win another District Championship, scoring 65 goals in just 20 games.

“Obviously the records mean a lot to me but the most important thing for me is to win games and to win them as a team not as individuals.”

Kylee is a three-year captain for the Tigers, playing for her dad Justin, the head coach. She was named District Player of the Year last season and would love nothing more than to make another deep run in this year’s tournament.

“We want to make it past Regional Semis to Regional Finals and hopefully to Columbus,” said Kosek. “That’s been my goal since my freshman year and it would mean so much to get there.”

Kylee’s soccer career will continue at Division 2 Slippery Rock University next season. In the classroom, she’s on track to be valedictorian of her class with a 4.0 GPA and is also a member of National Honor Society.

“The grades always come first and that’s been stressed in my house since I was in middle school,” she said. “You really have to able to stay on top of things. Any extra time you get during school, you shouldn’t be sitting there on your phone. You gotta be getting something done, being productive and being good at time management.”