Student Athlete: Kyla Jamison

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) - The Cardinal Mooney girls basketball team is off and running to four wins already to start this season, thanks in large part to senior Katie Hough.

She's a versatile athlete for the Cardinals and also a straight-A student, and now Katie is our "Student Athlete of the Week." Like athletes across the country, she's had to adjust to a new playing environment this season.

"This year it's very different without fans and without having like a little bit of chirping in your ears," said Hough. "It's dead quiet, so we have to bring our own energy and I like being the one to start that."

Katie is a game-changer on the court, helping set the tone for the Cardinals as a senior captain. She's a three-year starter and leading scorer for Mooney this year.

"I really like to compete just because I want to help my team do the best," she said. "I know that if I compete my hardest then I'll be able to help them succeed."

Katie is an All Conference performer in both basketball and volleyball. In fact, this fall, she helped the Cardinals volleyball team advance to the District Finals. In the classroom, she carries a 4.1 GPA and is a member of National Honor Society.

"It's always been implanted in my brain that school comes first before anything else so I've just always tried to do my best inside and out of the classroom," she said.

Katie has volunteered over 100 service hours over the past four years. She wants to pursue a career in the medical field by attending Ohio State to become a Physician's Assistants.

"I'm very excited about the future because knowing that I have so many different connections through the Mooney family," said Hough. "I just know that I'm set."