Student Athlete: Katrina Altawil

HOWLAND, Ohio (WYTV) – Senior Katrina Altawil does a little bit of everything for the Howland Tigers.

She’s a two-sport star and straight-A student. Now she’s also 33 WYTV’s Student Athlete of the Week.

“I’m a little more reserved but, definitely, I’m not afraid to let my voice be heard and especially on the soccer field because I am very competitive,” Katrina said.

Katrina is an all-around performer at Howland. An All-District defender on the soccer team and co-president of the marching band in the fall. Plus, she’s a four-year member and captain on the track team.

“I’ve definitely heard before, like, what am I not involved with? Just because I’m always — I’m in a leadership position in basically everything I do,” she said. “I thrive on that because I’m a role model to those people and I really like just being influential in that way.”

Katrina serves as president of the National Honor Society at Howland and carries a 4.2 GPA — never finishing with a B.

She takes nearly all AP and honors classes, and scored a 33 on her ACT.

“I always wanted to pride myself in saying, you know, I take all these hard classes and I get straight As while doing it,” Katrina said. “I’m always trying to push myself to be the very top.”

Katrina also has a heart for service, volunteering over 350 service hours over the last four years.

“I started realizing the impact it causes and especially at the food pantry,” she said. “Giving people that are less fortunate those boxes of food that they need for the week, and seeing their eyes light up and their smile. It’s just really rewarding and heartwarming for me.”