Student Athlete: Justin Atkinson

The Brookfield senior is a four-time State Qualifier in golf, plus ranks first in his class with a 4.0 GPA and is on track to be valedictorian.

BROOKFIELD, Ohio (WYTV) – Brookfield is home to several of the top junior golfers in the state. One of those being senior Justin Atkinson, a-four-time State Qualifier to Columbus.



He’s also a regular on the local amateur circuit, winning a qualifying event last summer. Plus, Justin is a straight-A student for the Warriors with big plans for the future.



“It’s great being able to come out and play a sport by yourself and just competing,” said Atkinson. “It’s one of the only sports where you don’t have to play against anyone, you can just play against the course whenever you want.”

Justin lives right up the road from Yankee Run Golf Course in Brookfield and puts in around 40 hours per week in-season. All of that hard work paid off last fall when he made his fourth consecutive trip to Columbus, and finished State Runner-Up in Division III.

“It was a lot of fun especially going as a team and being able to be with all our guys around. I was a little frustrated because I had the lead after the first day and made a lot of three putts but can’t be too upset with second place.”

Justin was a first team All Conference performer all four years of high school and his skills quickly caught the eye of college coaches. Last November, he made things official, signing to play Division II golf on scholarship at the University of Findlay.

“It was always a goal to play college golf and I’m excited to get out to Findlay because they have great coaches and great players,” said Atkinson. “So I’m excited to play with them.”

Off the course, Justin hits the mark with a 4.0 GPA, ranking first in his class, he’s also on track to be valedictorian. Plus, he’s a member of National Honor Society and Student Council.

“Grades are really important. I’m really competitive so I like always having the highest grades in all my classes too so keeping straight A’s has always been a priority for me.”