Student Athlete: Joselyn Warga

The Girard senior is a Level 10 gymnast who recently signed with Ohio State and also carries a 4.0 GPA.

GIRARD, Ohio (WYTV) – Girard senior Joselyn Warga started doing gymnastics at two years old and is now one of the top young gymnasts in Northeast Ohio.



But it hasn’t come easy. Joselyn spends 20 hours a week in the gym honing her craft and all of her hard work is finally paying off.

“I am definitely a perfectionist, wholeheartedly,” said Warga. “Grades, gymnastics, anything, I’m always trying to be the best one and trying to make it look the best that it can.”

Joselyn is a level 10 gymnast, the highest amateur level in the sport. She’s qualified for the Regional and State Championships on multiple occasions and battled through injuries to become one of the top young gymnasts in the area.

“It’s very much a love-hate relationship because you’re always trying to be the best and then you have setbacks,” she said. “But it’s kind of one of those things that you never really stop loving.”

Joselyn’s top event is beam, but she’s well-rounded in all categories. Last week, all of her hard work paid off when she signed to compete in gymnastics at Ohio State as a preferred walk-on.

“It was very exciting I’ve been waiting a long time and talking to them for probably around five years,” said Warga. “I always wanted to go [to Ohio State] so finally getting to sign that paper and say, ‘I’m a Buckeye’ was pretty cool.”

Outside the gym, Joselyn is just as dedicated to her studies. She’s on track to be valedictorian at Girard with a 4.0 GPA and is also a member of National Honor Society.

“That’s kind of been me, I’ve always wanted to strive for that valedictorian spot. Even from grade school, I always knew was, an “A” was what I wanted, so it takes a lot of time and [effort].”