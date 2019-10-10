Student Athlete: Jackie Adler

The Hubbard senior is a two-time District Qualifier and Conference Player of the Year on the golf course, with a 3.9 GPA.

HUBBARD, Ohio (WYTV) – Hubbard senior Jackie Adler is always on the go.

These days, you’ll probably find her on the golf course, but soon, she’ll be on the basketball court and a few months after that, it’s softball season.

But despite her busy schedule, Jackie always finds time for her studies. She’s a top-notch student, three-sport standout and now, our “33 Student Athlete of the Week”.

Shot after shot, Jackie is always striving to be better. She picked up golf, just over four years ago and the rest is history.

“Looking back, I really wish I would’ve started earlier,” said Adler. “But I put in a lot of hard work over the years and once I got out here it really grew on me. I love the game.”

Jackie comes from a family of golfers and soon found her new home-away from-home on the course. She’s a two-time District qualifier and was named Northeast 8 Conference Player of the Year last season.

“I’m pretty competitive, if I bogey a hole then I’m thinking OK, I have to get a par or a birdie here. So it’s really an individual sport and everything just falls back on you when you play.”

Jackie thrives off that pressure and was a medalist, or low-scorer in every regular season match this fall. But her athletic talents go beyond the tee box, she’s also an All Conference shooting guard and standout shortstop on the diamond.

“It gets crazy sometimes playing three sports and having to balance school with it but I like it a lot and I make it happen.”

Off the course, Jackie carries a 3.9 GPA. She’s also a member of National Honor Society and active in the school newspaper.

“School has always been a priority for me,” said Adler. “I like to think I have a good work ethic not only athletically but when it comes to academics. I really worked hard in the classroom and I’ve been happy with my grades. I put in a lot of work so the results came a long from that.”