Student Athlete: Greg Morgione

The Ursuline senior is a two-time State Qualifier on the tennis court, finishing State Runner-Up last year and heading to YSU's Honors College with a 4.36 GPA.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The boys spring tennis season is another high school sport still on hold here in Ohio. Ursuline senior Greg Morgione was looking to get back to the State Title Match in Division 2, following an unfortunate setback last year.

“I enjoy just frustrating people with my speed and just the overall dynamic of being smaller than almost everyone I play,” said Morgione.

Small but mighty, Greg stands just 5-foot-6, 145 pounds, but will go down as one of the top tennis players to ever play at Ursuline as a two-time State Qualifier.

“My family has been at Ursuline for three generations and I’ve been raised as a fan,” said Morgione. “So just being able to be playing for them for four years has really motivated me more.”

After an All State sophomore season, Greg made it back to the State Singles Tournament last year, advancing to the Division II State Semifinals.

“I probably played the best match of my life honestly in that semifinal,” he said. “I got into such a good rhythm.”

After winning that three-hour match, Greg was just minutes from taking the court for the State Championship, when he began to experience intense leg cramping that spread throughout his body.

He was later rushed to a local hospital with severe dehydration, forcing him to forfeit the State Title match.

“It’s just amazing how it went from so high to so low so fast,” said Morgione.

Those same emotions have been felt this spring with school canceled and the season currently on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“A good thing especially for all people in the class of 2020, you’re going to be remembered from this, so you can look back on it and everyone’s in it together this year.”

Despite what happens in the coming weeks, Greg is looking to the future. He carries a 4.36 GPA and heading to YSU’s Honors College next year to study Finance.

“I did take a lot of honors and AP classes to get me ready,” said Morgione. “Taking high school seriously only can better me in the future.”