Student Athlete: Grace Mangapora

CANFIELD, Ohio (WYTV) – Basketball runs in the family for the Mangapora’s.



Canfield senior Grace Mangapora is now the third “33 Student Athlete of the Week” in her immediate family and the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree when it comes to accolades on both the volleyball and basketball court.



Grace is an All Conference standout, straight-A student and now our “33 Student Athlete of the Week”.

“Growing up in my family and in this Canfield community, I think you have to be really competitive,” said Grace.



From an early age, Grace was destined to be a standout athlete. Her parents met at Canfield and her dad Jim was one of the first “33 Student Athletes of the Week” back in 1985, going on to play basketball at Kent State.



Fast forward to 2012 and older sister Sabrina was also a “33 Student Athlete of the Week”. A few years later, older brother Mason made his own mark on the Canfield basketball program.



“It’s really cool because I got to grow up watching my brother and my sister and learning from my dad constantly,” she said. “I still get to learn from them even when they’re not even playing, it’s a really cool experience.”



Grace is a 1st Team All Conference performer on the basketball team, averaging over 18 points per game this season. But her first love is arguably volleyball and she had a special career with the Cardinals. As a senior, she was named All American Conference Player of the Year following an historic season.



“Before the season even started, we were already super excited and had super high expectations and just to meet those goals and to go past Districts which the last team to win Districts was when my sister played in 2011 and 2012.”



Off the court, Grace is equally as impressive in the classroom with a 4.25 GPA. She’s also a member of National Honor Society and Student Council.

“It’s always academics before athletics as I agree it should be,” said Mangapora. “You do have to make sacrifices but that’s what’s important and that’s what makes you stand out.”