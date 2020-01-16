Student Athlete: Grace Hammond

The Columbiana senior is a three-sport standout in basketball, soccer and track, plus carries a 3.7 GPA

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WYTV) – Columbiana senior Grace Hammond is everything you want a student-athlete to be: hard-working, talented and well-rounded.

She’s a three-sport standout for the Clippers. In fact, Grace is the only female athlete in her class, who’s on track to graduate with 12 varsity letters. Plus, she’s a standout in the classroom, and now our “33 Student Athlete of the Week.”

“I like to think my role is to kind of pick up the team and just have fun,” Hammond said. “I mean, really, we’re just doing the sport that we love.”

A quiet yet confident leader, Hammond is a senior captain and sharp-shooting guard for the Clippers. Last season, she set a school record by hitting 47% of her three-pointers.

“It’s been countless hours after practice shooting with my dad,” Hammond said. “Then even when I was in middle school, my sister was in high school at her practices I would come in and play with them and just kept shooting anytime I got.”

All of that hard work has paid off for Grace and the Clippers. She’s averaging over 14 points per game as her team pursues a seventh straight conference title.

“We can be as good as we really want to be, it’s always been a mental battle for this team. So to really focus, I think, is the big thing,” she said.

There’s really no off-season for Hammond. In the fall, she was an All-District soccer player and come springtime, she’s a three-time District qualifier in the 300-meter hurdles.

Plus, she carries a 3.7 GPA and serves as president of student government and vice president of her senior class.

“I definitely like staying busy, that’s never been a problem for me. Going to school and then coming home and doing homework after practice, it tends to be a late night,” Hammond said. “But doing what I love and then getting good grades to continue my future is important to me and my family.”