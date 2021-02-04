Student Athlete: Faith Burch

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – Postseason basketball is right around the corner and the Warren Harding girls are positioned to make a deep run this season.

The Raiders’ playoff run begins two weeks from Thursday, with senior Faith Burch leading the charge under the basket.



She’s a versatile athlete at Harding, also a State Qualifier in track and field. Plus, Faith is a straight-A student and now our “Student Athlete of the Week”.

Most people know Faith for her dominating presence on the basketball court.

“Ya, I’ve always been tall,” she joked.

Standing 6-foot, Faith is an All State performer for the Raiders. But believe it or not, she didn’t start playing competitive basketball until the 7th grade. Before that, she played travel softball.

“That was very slow and I was outfielder, so really I was just standing around just waiting for the ball. So, when basketball got introduced to me, I was look oh this is fast-paced,” said Burch. “I just liked how you can’t think about it, you gotta keep going, you gotta play defense and run back to play offense. I just like the fast pace of it.”

Faith is a natural on the court, averaging a double-double the past three seasons. This year, she’s putting up 17 points and 14 rebounds per game and closing in on 1,000 career points

“I’m very competitive,” said Burch. “I like up-tempo practices, I like getting into people in a way where it’s like I know you can be better because I was where you were at.

Faith has come a long way in the past four years, and her basketball career will continue next year at Cleveland State on a full-ride scholarship. She plans to study Psychology. She’s also a 4.0 student at Harding and a member of the National Honor Society.

“I was always raised that grades are first no matter what, so it started in the classroom,” she said. “No matter if it was my least favorite or my most favorite subject, it didn’t matter. I had to do the best I could. It’s just a part of what I love.”