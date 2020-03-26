Student Athlete: Emma Ericson

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Ursuline softball team was set to begin their season next week as one of the local favorites to make a deep run in the tournament. Of course, that’s still on hold, but senior Emma Ericson is making the most of a tough situation.



She’s a standout in the circle for the Irish, plus a straight-A student and now our

“33 Student Athlete of the Week”.

“I like to be the best I can be,” said Ericson. “I don’t like lower than average, I want to be the best there is.”

Emma Ericson is all business when she steps in the circle. Her pitches top out around 60 MPH, as she’s compiled 163 career strikeouts over the past three years, along with a 1.95 career ERA. Her teammates call her the “Green Machine”.

“Once I step in that circle, I don’t hear what the fans are saying,” said Ericson. “I don’t hear the dugouts, I hear nothing. It’s between me and the catcher, that’s it.”

Last season, Emma went 11-1 as a starter, helping the Irish reach the District Championship game. She’s a senior captain on this year’s team, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the season’s currently on hold.

“I’ve learned don’t take anything for granted, don’t take one practice, one game left for granted because you never know when that could be taken away from you,” she said. “We were all practicing one week and then it was all taken the next week. “

When it comes to the classroom, Emma hits the mark with a 4.0 GPA and is also a member of several school clubs. She’s heading to YSU’s Honors College next year to study nursing.

“Grades have always been important to me,” said Ericson. “Grades are a priority over sports to me and it’s really fun balancing out softball and grades with that. No matter what happens, softball has made me the person I am today. I’ve met the people I have because of softball. It’s formed me as a person on and off the field.”