Student Athlete: Emily Kohlmorgan

The Maplewood senior is a three-sport standout for the Rockets, and ranks in the top five of her class with a 3.79 GPA.

CORTLAND, Ohio (WYTV) – The Maplewood girls basketball team made history this season. The Lady Rockets won 21 regular-season games and clinched their first outright conference title since 2013.



Senior Emily Kohlmorgan has been there every step of the way and is also a standout on the track and cross country teams. Plus, grades-wise, she ranks in the top five of her class, earning Emily the honor of our Student Athlete of the Week.

“I always just like to be positive and encouraging and excited to play,” said Kohlmorgan.

Emily served as a senior captain for the Rockets this year. Standing 5’10”, she made her presence felt down low, as the team’s leading rebounder. Kohlmorgan helped the Maplewood girls earn their best record since 2008.

“It’s been really fun and our team just gets along really well and I love all of them,” said Kohlmorgan. “It’s been really fun to have a good team and a team that gets along.”

The Rockets’ basketball season may have come to an end this week, which means it’s on to track season for Emily. She’s also a standout and captain on the Cross Country team. In fact, this past fall, she was part of the team that finished 10th at the State Meet.

“Well I wasn’t really even going to do cross country until freshman yea, I just decided because I used to play volleyball and then I really grew to like it,” said Kohlmorgan. “I’m very close with all of my teammates in cross country, basketball, and track and that’s definitely one of the things I’m going to miss the most.”

In the classroom, Emily carries a 3.79 GPA and is a member of National Honor Society. She also takes college courses at YSU and will carry over a full year of college credits into this fall.

“My grades are really important to me,” she said. “I really try to get an “A” in every class I can and do everything I can to get an “A”.”