Student Athlete: Elly Exline

The Salem senior is a school record-holder in softball as well as an All Conference volleyball player with a 3.9 GPA

SALEM, Ohio (WYTV) – The Salem softball team is coming off a school record 15 wins last season. The Quakers were poised to make another deep run this year, thanks to senior Elly Exline.

“Everyone always says that I never stop smiling, that I’m always smiling,” Exline said.

No doubt, Elly certainly knows how to light up a room. Her positive personality is evident in the way she plays, yet she still has quite a competitive edge.

“I don’t want to lose, so the competitive side just kicks in,” she said. “I like to think of myself as a player that my team can depend on.”

Elly is a natural on the softball diamond as one of the Quakers’ top pitchers over the past four years. She’s also dynamic from the plate. As a junior, she led her team with 42 hits and a .488 batting average, both were single-season school records.

“I never really thought I was ever going to break a record. I didn’t think that was going to happen so when it did, I thought that it was pretty cool,” Exline said. “All the hard work paid off throughout the years.”

In the fall, Elly is an All Conference volleyball player for the Quakers, leading her team in kills as a senior captain.

“I can’t pick between [which is my favorite between volleyball and softball], it’s just gotta be whatever is in season for both of them,” she said.

In the classroom, Elly carries a 3.9 GPA and is a member of the National Honor Society. She’s heading to Kent State-Salem next year to study radiology.

“Grades mean a lot because you’re going to school and then you have homework, tests and then afterwards you have practices and games. You’re working all day and to have a good outcome makes it all worth it,” she said.