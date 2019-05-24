Student Athlete: Dominic Perry Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WYTV) - Crestview senior Dominic Perry is competing at the regional track meet Friday in Massillon. He's looking to punch his ticket back to state in Columbus where he hopes to defend his Division III shot put title.

Perry already has one of the longest throws in Ohio this year at 62 feet 2 inches. Plus, he's a top-notch student at Crestview and now, our "33 Student Athlete of the Week."

"You just gotta get a little mad and just go out there and throw it and it feels like a great burst of energy just coming off your hand and you know the good from the bad ones," he said.

Perry stands 6 feet tall, weighs 2,280 pounds and can throw a 12-pound shot put with the best in Ohio. He holds school records in both shot put and discus, and is also a 1st Team All State offensive lineman.

"You gotta be explosive to be a thrower and you also have to be explosive to be an offensive lineman when you're coming off the ball or you're releasing an implement," he said.

Perry's edge comes in the weight room, where he can bench 365 pounds and squat 500. That helped him recently win his fourth straight conference and district title in shot put. He's now in pursuit of a second straight state title in Columbus.

"I think I'm definitely going to be a lot better but you still have to go put the work in. Last year is good to have experience but this year you have to go out and you have to prove yourself again," he said.

Perry also hits the mark in the classroom with a 3.91 GPA. He's also a member of the National Honor Society. Next year, he's heading to YSU on a track scholarship where he plans to study logistics.

"It just feels good to get good grades, then you don't have to worry about it or stress about being eligible. It's kind of a pride thing too. I'm excited to head down to Youngstown. I can't wait to get down there and enjoy the experience," he said.