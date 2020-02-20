Student Athlete: Cole Bayless

GREENVILLE, Pa (WYTV) – The Reynolds wrestling program is a state powerhouse and the Bayless family has played a huge role in the Raiders’ success in recent years.



Cole is now the third Bayless brother to earn our “33 Student Athlete of the Week”. Like his brothers, he’s much more than a standout wrestler, but also just as accomplished off the mat.



You know you’re a wrestler when you show up to your interview with a big shiner on your left eye.



“The kid I was wrestling shot in and I blocked it,” said Bayless. “It was the perfect timing for this interview I guess.”



It happened last Saturday, when Cole won his first Sectional Title at 120. Winning is nothing new for the Bayless’. Older brother Gage placed third at State back in 2017 and is now wrestling at the University of Chicago. Beau was a standout of his own with over 130 career wins, along with a State Title. He’s now wrestling at Harvard.



“Seeing the success that they have academically and then seeing the success they have wrestling wise, it just makes you think, ‘ I can do that if they can do it’. So it’s not a scary thing, it’s a thing where they want you to be as good as them too.”



Cole qualified for State last season and is well on his way to get back to Hershey. He’s also been a part of four-straight Duals State Titles with the Raiders.



“The program talks so much about family and tradition. That environment is just awesome and it’s allowed me to get to where I am today.”



Off the mat, Cole ranks number one in his class with a 4.0 GPA and is on track to be valedictorian. He also serves as Senior Class President and is following in Beau’s footsteps by attending Harvard next year to wrestle.



“My parents always said grades first, they’ve said that since we were little kids,” said Bayless. “It’s always been one of the most important things to me is getting a good education.”

