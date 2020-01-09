Student Athlete: Carson Ryan

The Struthers senior is an All Conference basketball player, who ranks in the top 25 of his class with a 3.7 GPA.

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WYTV) – The Struthers boys basketball team is off to a 7-1 start this season, led by senior captain Carson Ryan. You probably know the name, his uncle is Congressman Tim Ryan.



Carson has certainly made all of his family proud as an All Conference performer and standout student at Struthers and now he’s our “33 Student Athlete of the Week”.

“My first word was ball,” said Ryan. “I was a ball boy on the 2011 District Championship team and I’ve seen what the community does when we win games and I want to be apart of that.”

Carson is a Wildcat through and through, watching both of his older siblings suit up for Struthers. Older brother Jordan was a “33 Student Athlete of the Week” back in 2011 and sister Ashleigh was a standout in her own right.

“Every time we step on the court, we’re Struthers and I’m a Ryan, but even more important than that, I’m representing the whole community of Struthers.”

Carson is a naturally gifted athlete. He’s a four-year starter on the basketball team and closing in on 1,000 career points. High expectations are nothing new for Carson, who was offered by Coach Jerrod Calhoun and the YSU basketball program following his freshman season at Struthers.

“When I go there, I feel at home,” said Ryan. “When I’m with their guys and their coach, I feel like there’s no place that I would rather be. Especially to play for your city, I mean for Youngstown, you’ve got the “Y” on your chest. There’s no place I’d rather be.”

Off the court, Carson ranks in the top 25 of his class with a 3.7 GPA. He’s also a member of National Honor Society with over 100 community service hours.

“We’re students first, I know it might sound corny, but we’re student-athletes, so I’m getting in the classroom and representing my family and my city well.”