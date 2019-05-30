Student Athlete: Carli Swipas Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

CHAMPION, Ohio (WYTV) - The end of a school year means the end of our 33 Student Athlete of the Week for the 2018-19 school year, but we saved one of the best for last in Champion, senior Carli Swipas.

She's a standout second baseman for the Golden Flashes and is playing for a third straight state championship on Saturday. Plus, Carli's a straight-A student and now our final "33 Student Athlete of the Week."

Softball runs in the Swipas family. Carli is the youngest of three sisters, while older sister Lindsay graduated in 2012 and was an All State pitcher for the Golden Flashes, winning two state titles.

"We usually just joke around more competitively, so Lindsay has two state titles and sometimes I joke around with her that I'm going to get three hopefully," Carli said.

Carli and her fellow seniors recently went four for four in conference titles and are going for a three-peat Saturday in Akron, in pursuit of a third straight state title.

"It's super awesome because not everybody gets to be a part of it," Carli said. "Going to state with your team that you're super close with... we do mostly everything together. We like to eat together, we like to do sleepovers, so just being able to have a ride like that is super awesome. We all played growing up together and it's just a dream come true."

Carli is also a four-year starter and three-time regional qualifier on the soccer team. Plus, she ranks first in her class with a 4.0 GPA and serves as president of her senior class and National Honor Society.

"School means a lot to me. I just try to be the best I can with my work but I also like to be the best when I do my work," Carli said. "I've had a lot of late nights getting three or four hours of sleep. I love to study and just do my best and I like to show it."