Student Athlete: Cam Resatar

The Hubbard senior is a basketball and football standout who leads as class president and student council president with a 4.0 GPA

HUBBARD, Ohio (WYTV) – Hubbard senior Cam Resatar is all about team and always looking to be better.

He’s a humble yet talented senior captain on the Eagles’ football and basketball teams. But what he’s done off the field of play may be most impressive. Meet do-it-all-man Cam Resatar, our “33 Student Athlete of the Week.”

“I like to lead by example,” Resatar said. “I communicate well with my teammates but leading by example, I feel, gets them going more just to show that I’m there for them.”

Resatar is a genuine leader on and off the court at Hubbard. You may know him as a basketball and football standout but he also serves as senior class president and president of student council.

Just last Friday, he made history on the basketball court passing 1,000 career points.

“It was awesome, it’s such a crazy experience,” he said. “I never thought I’d be there and I got a bit choked up when my mom came and hugged me, so it was definitely cool.”

Resatar is averaging over 18 points per game and is even closing in on the school’s all-time scoring record.

In the fall, he was just as sensational on the gridiron. As a First Team All-Conference quarterback, Resatar racked up 19 total touchdowns and helped the Eagles reach the playoffs for a second straight season. All this after being forced to sit out his sophomore season due to a concussion.

“I hated sitting on the sidelines. I felt like I was more of like an elusive, slippery guy in the pocket if I could get out there and kind of create plays that were off script. I feel I did my best at that,” Resatar said. “Carrying on the legacy from LJ [Scott] and I know Lukas Mosora was big for Hubbard, so it was awesome to be able to follow in their footsteps.”

Off the field, Resatar leads his class with a 4.0 GPA and is on track to be valedictorian. He’s also a member of the National Honor Society.

“Most things didn’t come easy for me at first,” he said. “So, I had to keep on the grind and make sure I dedicated time to study and work on my game as well.”