Student Athlete: Cam Grodhaus

SALINEVILLE, Ohio (WYTV) – Southern Local is off to a 5-0 start this football season and one of just three local Ohio teams still undefeated at the halfway point of the regular season.

Senior Cam Grodhaus is a big reason for that success. A standout wide receiver for the Indians, Grodhaus is also a straight-A student and now, he’s our “33 Student Athlete of the Week”.

“When I know I’m getting the ball or a play is called to where I think I can get the ball, I just say to myself, ‘You’re scoring,'” Grodhaus said.

Grodhaus is a highlight reel waiting to happen and has provided plenty of memorable moments in his time with the Indians. Alongside his best friend, Jayce Sloan, Grodhaus has taken his game to the next level on and off the field.

“We’ve always been back and forth with grades trying to get one up on each other, so that’s good for us in the classroom. Then we get out here and get to compete all day too,” Grodhaus said.

Grodhaus is an All-Conference and All-State receiver holding four school records for the Indians. He currently has over 2,000 yards receiving and over 20 career touchdown receptions.

“It’s pretty cool to walk around the halls and look up the record boards and see your name up there,” Grodhaus said. “But last year was more of a stat year for me. This year I’m just trying to play for the team, not worry about myself.”

Grodhaus is also an All-Conference point guard and three-year captain on the basketball team, closing in on 1,000 career points.

“The transition from football to basketball is a lot different with conditioning and stuff,” he said. “I like playing basketball, I enjoy it and I enjoyed track last year too.”

Grodhaus carries a 4.2 GPA and will take 24 credits to the college level. He also serves as vice president of his senior class.

“I think grades are my number one right now,” Grodhaus said. “When I go to college, I’d like to go Ivy League so that’s definitely going to have to be a big part of my college success. I definitely think grades are first, then football.”