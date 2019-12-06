Student Athlete: Brooke Bobbey

The Poland senior is a three-sport standout for the Bulldogs who leads her class with a 4.0 GPA

POLAND, Ohio (WYTV) – Poland senior Brooke Bobbey knows how to light up a room. You first notice her smile and positive energy, then she hits the court and is all business.

A three-sport standout and captain for the Bulldogs, Bobbey is also a straight-A student at Poland and is now our “33 Student Athlete of the Week.”

“Whatever sport is in season, I like the best. I love to compete. So whatever sport that I can get on the field or the court and get at it is my favorite,” Bobbey said.

Small but mighty, Bobbey is the ultimate competitor at Poland whether it’s basketball, soccer or softball.

She’s always looking to make her team better and have a little fun in the process.

“My favorite handshake ever is with Sarah Bury from last year. We did the ‘Parent Trap’ handshake after every game. It was kind of our good luck charm or our celebration after we won all of our games last year,” Bobbey said.

Bobbey helped lead Poland to an undefeated regular season along with a trip to the regional finals last year.

Then in the spring, she played a key role in the softball team’s trip to the state semifinals.

Just last month, all of Bobbey’s hard work paid off when she signed to play Division 1 softball at St. Bonaventure.

“To know that I finally signed and decided on a school is very rewarding and relaxing all in one. To know that I worked so hard at something all these years and finally have it pay off is such a great experience,” she said.

Bobbey has worked hard in the classroom as well, on track to be valedictorian with a 4.0 GPA. She’s also vice president of student council with over 200 community service hours.

“Your grades help you get into a good college and have a good life. So school definitely comes first because it’s student-athlete, so the student comes before the athlete. Never just zone in on one thing and take out possibilities of so many other options. Well if they look at me, they see she plays three sports and is involved in a ton of clubs. I can do that too,” Bobbey said.

Bobbey was named second-team all-state as a defender on the soccer team this fall.

Next year, she plans to study biology at St. Bonaventure, putting her on a pre-dental track.