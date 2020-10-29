Student Athlete: Brody Rupe

The McDonald senior is an All State runner, as well as a Conference and District Champion, with a 3.7 GPA

MCDONALD, Ohio (WYTV) – McDonald’s Brody Rupe has represented the Valley as one of the top long-distance runners in the state.



He finished first at Districts last week and is one of the favorites at Regionals this Saturday at Boardman. Plus, Brody is just as steady in the classroom, earning him the honor of our “Student Athlete of the Week”.

“I feel like I get runners high when I have to go out and run or my day’s going to be a downer,” said Rupe. “But when I do go out and run and when I’m done, I feel a hundred times better.”

Brody is an elite runner for the Blue Devils. As a senior, he’s dominated the competition this fall, winning 7 meets. That includes the Trumbull County and MVAC Championships, as well as the District Meet last week. When it comes to his running philosophy, he’s relentless.

“I’m used to not backing down with things,” said Rupe. “I think I passed 35 people one race at state my freshman year, so I don’t really back down until I’m done.”

Brody’s dad, Chris, has served as his coach from a young age, and now, Brody is soon to be a four-time State Qualifier. He placed third last year at State with a great chance to take the top spot this year.

“I’m really excited because I got third last year, and I feel like I’ll be able to almost win this year. It would be so much fun,” said Rupe. “There are two guys that are just ahead of me that I’m hoping to be able to beat two Saturdays from now.”

In the classroom, Brody carries a 3.7 GPA and is a member of the National Honor Society. Next year, he plans to take his talents to the next level and run in college.

“With grades, I’ve always seen them as I have to be doing the best,” said Rupe. “I always saw myself as one of the top students in my class. As long as I get an “A” or a “B”, I’m happy with it but I can’t get anything lower than that or I’ll probably have a breakdown.”