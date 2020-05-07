Student Athlete: Allison Smith

The Champion senior is an All State pitcher with numerous school records; she's heading to play softball at Ohio State next year with a 4.0 GPA

CHAMPION, Ohio (WYTV) – Champion senior Allison Smith is one of the top all-around softball players in the state.



She’s known for her home runs and strikeouts in the circle, but Allison’s talents far surpass the diamond.



“When I’m at the plate, I’m up there trying to hit hard,” said Smith. “I’m not trying to have a defensive swing.”

Allison is a pitcher’s worst nightmare, which is ironic because she’s a pitcher herself. From the plate, she’s a hitting machine with a .500 career batting average and a school-record 51 home runs, through just three seasons. In the circle, she boasts a career 0.48 ERA with 458 strikeouts.

“My awards wouldn’t have happened without my teammates for sure. You can’t have an RBI record without girls getting on base. You can’t pitch around everybody.”

Allison has twice been named 1st-team All-State and is a three-time State Champion.

Unfortunately, the Golden Flashes won’t get a chance to complete the sweep.

“The next season hasn’t started, so we’re still state champs, you know what I mean? As a team, it’s still something to celebrate because even though we didn’t get this season, we can still look back at all the wonderful things that we’ve done,” Smith said.

Outside the diamond, Allison is an All-Conference performer on the basketball court, helping Champion win TWO District Championships.

In the fall, she’s proven to be a natural on the golf course as well.

Allison was named 1st Team All-Conference all four years and twice was honored as AAC Golfer of the Year.

“Most of my home runs are over left field and most of my golf balls I pull to left field, so I’m mostly in the tree line when I golf… I loved sports in high school all the way, but golf was so much fun.”

In the classroom, Allison is valedictorian of her class with a 4.0 GPA.

She’s heading to play softball at Ohio State next season on a full-ride scholarship and plans to study biomedical engineering.

“It just makes you want to keep working hard and it makes you just want to continue to make people proud,” she said.