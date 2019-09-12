Student Athlete: Alexis Mettille

CANFIELD, Ohio (WYTV) – Canfield senior Alexis Mettille is a natural on the volleyball court.



Her size and athleticism make her a perfect fit in the middle of the Cardinals’ offense. Plus, she’s just as accomplished in the classroom, earning her the honor of our “33 Student Athlete of the Week”.

“I’m laid back off the court, I kind of go with the flow, but when I get on the court it’s game time and it’s time to go,” Mettille said.



Alexis is hard to miss at the center of the offense for the Cardinals. At 6’1″, she leads the charge as a 1st Team All Conference middle hitter. But believe it or not, she almost never suited up for the Cardinals in what was a last-minute decision back in 7th grade.

“I decided the day before tryouts to come and try out just for fun because a lot of my friends were doing it,” she said. “I came and I fell in love and it was so fun.”

And the rest is history for Alexis, she’s turned into one of the best all-around players in the area. In fact, last year, she committed to play Division 1 volleyball at Bowling Green, just a few short years removed from first stepping on a varsity court.

“It took me a while to grow into my body being so lengthy and tall,” Mettille said. “I had to figure out how to move and jump and do anything pretty much before I could even think about stepping on a varsity court, let alone playing Division 1 volleyball.”

Alexis earned a full-ride athletic scholarship to Bowling Green, where she will likely study nursing. She carries a 4.1 GPA and will take nearly a full year of college credits to the next level.

“My mom has always motivated me to balance academics with volleyball, to get into a good college and make a life for myself outside of just playing a sport,” she said.