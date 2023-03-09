NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Not many student-athletes will leave a mark on their program like Springfield standout senior Jacey Mullen.

Mullen became the Tigers’ all-time leading scorer for both basketball programs during her senior season and has since led Springfield to the program’s first regional championship and State Final Four appearance.

“I think it just leaves a mark on the team, like who we are and what we’ve been able to do here,” Mullen said. “Especially my senior year, it’s kind of the last time that I’ll ever play with these kids and everyone else, so it’s exciting to be able to extend my season and kind of just show how we can really can do what we want when we’re put to the test, so it’s really exciting to be apart of.”

In the midst of four years of varsity volleyball and basketball totaling eight varsity letters, Mullen has put the same work in the classroom, earning a 3.74 GPA and getting involved in the National Honors Society.

“Obviously, school comes first before everything but just kind of have to work the same in the classroom as the court, and I mean, I feel like it’s just like a kind of a competition for both,” Mullen said. “You’re trying to win, you’re trying to get the best score, so just like coming in, knowing I have to focus and stick to what I know is kind of what I do to excel in both.”

After graduating, Mullen plans to keep excelling at the next level while studying either engineering or business in college, thanks to what she built while at Springfield.

“The support that all athletics get from the school is crazy, and it’s amazing to be a part of it and just shows where you came from, and even when we weren’t winning as much in volleyball and basketball, everyone still just supports you so it’s nice to come out here and play for them every night, and then obviously, you want to leave a legacy,” Mullen said.

Springfield senior Jacey Mullen is our WYTV Student-Athlete of the Week.