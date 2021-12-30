South Range standout wrestler, 3x state qualifier named ‘Student Athlete of the Week’

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – For South Range senior Michael Markulin, wrestling runs in the family.

“My dad wrestled when he was in high school, so I was just kind of brought up around it and I always knew it would be my main focus and main sport,” Markulin said.

The all-conference and all-district wrestler has racked up roughly 135 career wins. He is a three-time state qualifier and placed fifth at the state tournament as a junior. He is also the first freshman in program history to qualify for states.

“It just means a lot to have these kids coming up through,” Markulin added. “They’ll see my name and have something to strive for. Maybe they want to be the first freshman to place at state. It’s awesome to be that mark stone for all the other kids as they look to achieve their goals as well.”

Just this week, Markulin and the Raiders claimed their second straight conference title.

Markulin is also a three-year letter winner in baseball and golfs for the Raiders.

In the classroom, he posts a 4.0 GPA and ranks first in his class.

“It’s really just finding a balance of everything and just making sure everything is going to work out, planning your schedule out,” he said. “It’s definitely made me have a more timely manner and not just procrastinate or winging things.”

He is a member of the National Honor Society and Key Club and co-founded the Raiders Spirit Club.

“We’ve always had a tight-knit, everyone supports everyone community, but we haven’t had much to show for it,” Markulin said. “So, I think this is just a great way to get kids all together and show for it, show how tight-knit and well-rounded our community is.”

Markulin will be wrestling next year at Cleveland State University.

“The whole campus felt like home to me. I knew it as soon as I stepped on. The coaches, Coach Moore and Coach Musser, you could tell their knowledge about the sport and that they really want to grow you into the best people and wrestlers as possible,” he said.