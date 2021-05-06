South Range standout pitcher, record holder named ‘Student Athlete of the Week’

Bree Kohler currently leads the Raiders in hits, home runs, triples, batting average, slugging percentage, runs scored and RBIs

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – South Range senior Bree Kohler is a force to be reckoned with in the circle, on the field and on the hardwood.

As a sophomore, Kohler was a first-team conference and first-team district pitcher and was the Northeast 8 Conference’s Player of the Year. She also set the school record for hits in a season and tied the season stolen base record. As a senior, Kohler leads the Raiders in nearly every offensive category. Recently, she reached 500 strikeouts and pitched a perfect game.

“I feel like, that I am able to do more than just pitch,” Kohler said. “I’m able to bring hitting, running, I can go run around the outfield. I can just do more than one thing.”

In the classroom, Kohler posts a 3.7 GPA and is a member of the National Honor Society.

“I do really care about my grades because I want to be able to have a good-paying job when I’m older because I like to shop a lot, which is bad,” Kohler joked. “But yeah, I really do care about school.”

Next year, Kohler is staying close to home and will be continuing her softball career at Youngstown State.

“I decided really early freshman year before I even played in high school,” she added. “I decided because I like being able to still come home and my parents being able to come to all my games.”

The Raiders are 17-3 and have already clinched a spot in the postseason.

“I think the fact that we’re a second seed, we have a really good chance to make it far in the tournament, which would be really cool my senior year.”

