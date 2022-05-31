SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Sharpsville senior Alli Davis isn’t patient at the plate.

“I like to attack the first pitch. If it’s there, I’m swinging,” says Davis. “I don’t like to get down on the count because then I get anxious. So if the first pitch is there, I’m taking it.”

And it’s paying off. Davis leads the team in hits this season and is batting over .520. She’s also helped lead the Blue Devils to the Region 1 title, their eighth in school history.

As a four-year starter and two-year captain, Davis is used to the leadership role.

“I like when they (younger players) come to me because I was a freshman and had the same problems,” says Davis. “That’s kind of what I’ve been doing this year with all the freshmen. I know they’re a little nervous in big games. So I just have to keep it positive and don’t let it get to them.”

Davis is also a four-year letter winner in basketball and led the team in scoring this season.

She also ranks near the top of her senior class with a 4.0 grade point average.

“School comes first. So I need to do all my schoolwork before I do anything else,” says Davis. “You need to get good grades in order to play sports. So that’s what I’ve done.”

Davis will continue to balance athletics and academics next year at Westminster College, where she plans to play both basketball and softball.

“I’m excited, but I know that time management is going to be very important. I’m going to have to also put school first,” says Davis. “I’m a little nervous, but all the people are telling me that, ‘Oh, that’s going to be really hard.’ Makes you want to do it even more.”

Sharpsville senior Alli Davis is our Student Athlete of the Week.