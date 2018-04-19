Nominate a student athlete

Please fill out the form below to nominate someone to be the “33 Student Athlete of the Week.”This is the 36th year WYTV has honored the top high school talent in the Valley. It’s the longest running franchise in Youngstown television history. The features air Thursday’s at 6 PM on 33 WYTV and run throughout the school year.

To win this award, you must be a high school senior from our four-county coverage area (Mahoning, Trumbull, Columbiana, Mercer-PA). We’re looking for well-rounded individuals…excelling in academics, athletics, and other extra-curriculars. Please list their accomplishments in detail below, with a contact number of a parent or coach.

33 WYTV wishes all of this year’s nominees good luck!

Note: You must be a high school senior to win this award.