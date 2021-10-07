McDonald’s top golfer, Conference Player of the Year named ‘Student Athlete of the Week’

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – McDonald senior Michael Porter first picked up a golf club when he was eight years old.

“I’ve always loved the driver,” Porter said. “I love hitting the ball far and straight. It’s my favorite thing.”

Porter is a four-year letter winner on the McDonald golf team and is currently the Blue Devils’ number one golfer. The Conference Player of the Year holds the school records for best individual nine and 18 hole scores. This season, he helped the Blue Devils record the best team 18 hole score in program history.

“Just feels great,” he said. “I mean, hopefully someday someone will beat them. It might be the junior behind me, but it just feels really good.”

Porter also won the Greatest Golfer in the Valley tournament in both 2020 and 2021.

“I was the first kid to win it back-to-back in the junior division, which was really fun,” he added. “It was a great tournament.”

Porter is a member of the Blue Devils’ basketball team, as well.

In the classroom, Porter is a straight-A student with a 4.0 GPA.

“School was a little difficult to manage with golf and basketball, but I put in the work and really, really stuck to studying and practicing and I was able to maintain a 4.0 and play multiple sports at the same time,” Porter said.

He is also a member of the National Honor Society and student council.

Porter is still deciding what college to attend next year, but one thing is certain — he will continue to play golf where ever he goes.

“I 100 percent want to play golf. That’s something I’ve always wanted to do growing up and I worked for it for a long time and I think I’m finally going to do that when I graduate high school here. I’m really excited to take that next step,” he said.