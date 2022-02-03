McDonald two-sport standout, record holder named ‘Student Athlete of the Week’

MCDONALD, Ohio (WKBN) – McDonald senior Lucia Wolford is no stranger to playing on big stages. Last year, the first-team all conference point guard helped lead the Blue Devils to the state championship game.

“Making it to the state championship was really a dream come true,” Wolford said. “All the hard work we’ve put in since we were younger. I was really close with all the senior girls last year, playing with them since my freshman year, so it meant a lot to us.”

On the court, Wolford is a two time district champion. The captain and four-year letter winner currently leads the Blue Devils in points per game, rebounds, assists and steals.

“I really strive to play my hardest in every sport I do,” Wolford said.

Wolford is also a first-team all conference softball player. The shortstop won a district title her freshman year and holds the school record for most homeruns in a season with ten.

“McDonald sports have really been a part of me for as long as I can remember,” she said. “Even since I was a little kid, I’ve always looked up to all the kids who were playing here and always wanting to have my name up on the record boards.”

In the classroom, Wolford posts a 4.0 GPA and is on track to become valedictorian.

“I’ve always put so much pressure on myself, I guess you could say, for my grades to be great,” Wolford added. “So, seeing all that hard word pay off would really feel amazing to me.”

Wolford is the Senior Class President and the Vice President of the National Honor Society. She is the Student Council Secretary, a student aid, math tutor and has recorded over 100 hours of volunteer work.

“I really enjoy giving back to the community,” she said. “It gives a lot for us as students at McDonald. They’ve done so much for us throughout our academic and sports careers.”

Next fall, Wolford will be continuing her softball career at Baldwin Wallace. She plans on majoring in biology.

“When I went on my visit to the campus, I just fell in love pretty much immediately. The atmosphere was great. I really liked the small town vibes that it gave me. It kind of reminded me of McDonald, so I really enjoyed it.”

