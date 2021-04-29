Mathews’ Spano is a two-sport athlete, straight-A student and now ‘Student Athlete of the Week’

VIENNA, Ohio (WKBN) – Mathews senior Bella Spano plays both volleyball and softball for the Mustangs.

On the diamond, the first baseman and outfielder was a second team all-league and second team all-district selection her sophomore year. Now a senior, Spano currently has a .602 batting average.

“I am a very fast person,” Spano said. “I am a very strong batter. Defensively, I am typically clean… for the most part.”

In the classroom, Spano posts a perfect 4.0 GPA. She never received a single B in high school and will be graduating as co-valedictorian of her class.

“Being one of them to graduate at the top of my class is really worth it,” she said. “I feel like it all paid off. From a young age, I was always taught to work hard. If you fail, don’t worry, you’ll get back up and succeed. Being able to have straight As through all four years was a relief that it finally all paid off.”

Spano is president of the student council and treasurer of the National Honor Society. She is a class officer and member of Friends of Rachel, an anti-bullying club. She also volunteers at local youth sports clinics.

“I feel like being involved in a lot of different things gave me something to do, especially in the offseason of volleyball and softball,” Spano added. “It helped me learn time management and balancing skills between sports, academics and clubs. It really helped me hone in those skills to help me be better prepared in the future.”

Spano will be continuing her softball career at Ohio Northern University. She is also enrolled in the school’s pharmacy program.

“Not only athletically, but academically. That was one of my main points,” she said. “They have an unbelievable pharmacy program. I got in to their six-year direct entry, which helps with my schooling, considering I don’t have to go an additional two years.”