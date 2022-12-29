LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – Lowellville do-it-all senior Vinny Ballone is having quite the year, and he’s done it his whole career as a Rocket, racking up 11 varsity letters between football, basketball and track.

“Me and my friends, we’re going out playing all this sports football now, basketball, and we’re having fun with it. We’re just living the life really,” Ballone said.

Most recently, Ballone netted his 1,000th career point of his basketball career in the first game of the season.

But that follows up an insane football season, throwing for 3,360 passing yards and scoring 58 total touchdowns, ending his career as QB1 and the Rockets’ all-time leading passer with six school records.

Not to mention he tied the Ohio state record with nine passing touchdowns in one game, passing the likes of Joe Burrow and Ben Roethlisberger.

“My whole life, I’ve been really just waiting for my senior year,” Ballone said. “I always want to be a success in my other years too, but my senior year is the real year I was like saying to myself, ‘This is going to be the year. It’s gonna be great.'”

But that’s not even close to all for Ballone as he keeps the same energy in the classroom with a 3.94 GPA, with a little push from the family of course.

“My mom’s always been pushing me through everything, always in school making sure I get this done, making sure I was studying for this test, doing my homework,” Ballone said. “I mean, she’s really the reason why I did all these As. If it wasn’t for her, I don’t really know what I’d be doing, but she’s really pushing me through it all.”

Basketball, football, track and school? Still not enough for Ballone as he adds band to the list also.

“Just being at a small school, you do everything and know everybody. So, just with the band, I play the trumpet,” Ballone said. “I’m playing three sports, getting straight As, just everything around here is great.”

Now at the next level, Ballone plans to continue his football career and study exercise science.