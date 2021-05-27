Lordstown five-sport athlete, record holder named ‘Student Athlete of the Week”

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Lordstown senior Alexandra Drewek plays five different sports for the Red Devils: softball, basketball, volleyball, indoor track and outdoor track. Softball is the sport the third baseman is most passionate about.

“It’s about being a part of something bigger than yourself, for sure,” Drewek said. “The feeling of being on a team, everyone cheering you on screaming, everybody supporting each other. It’s just the best feeling.”

Drewek finished this year’s softball season with a .541 batting average. In indoor track, she is a four-time state qualifier. Drewek also holds an impressive six school records. She has the records for the longest shotput throw and discus throw in outdoor track, longest shot put throw and weight throw in indoor track, most aces in a game in volleyball and most doubles in a season in softball.

“It definitely means a lot knowing all my hard work and dedication paid off,” she said. “I also wanted to inspire the younger athletes at Lordstown that you can do anything as long as you set your mind to it.”

In the classroom, Drewek has a 3.89 GPA. She is a member of the National Honor Society and is an HOBY leadership ambassador. She is also a member of the political history club and volunteers through the school’s key club. Drewek will be continuing her academic and softball career at the University of Mount Union.

“I feel like it will be a good adjustment going to Mount Union since it’s a smaller school compared to my high school,” Drewek added. “Also, it’s close to home and family is really important to me, so coming home and visiting is important, too.”

Drewek is the only athlete from her senior class who committed to play a sport in college. Drewek says the support she received at Lordstown helped her get to the next level.

“I definitely had an awesome experience in both academics and athletics at Lordstown,” she said. “Everybody is so supportive and everybody is cheering on each others. It’s just like a big family. I wanted to thank my coaches, my teachers, my parents and my friends for everything because I wouldn’t be here where I am without them.”