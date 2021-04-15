Leetonia 4-sport athlete, record holder named ‘Student Athlete of the Week’

Taran Ferry will be graduating with 16 varsity letters and a pair of school basketball records

LEETONIA, Ohio (WYTV) – Leetonia senior Taran Ferry is one busy student-athlete. Taran is a four-year letter winner in four different sports: basketball, softball, volleyball and cheerleading. She somehow manages to juggle them all.

“It’s definitely quite challenging, but after a while you kind of get used to it,” Ferry said. “All my brothers did it as well and I kind of learned from them. You just got to find your balance, I guess.”

Taran comes from an athletic family. Her older brothers, Trent and Roman, and twin, Marco, were standout athletes at Leetonia. All four Ferry siblings have their names written in the school’s record books.

“I think it’s really cool that we’re all similar in that way and I think it just makes us closer,” she said.

On the basketball court, Taran was a first team all-conference and first team all-county selection her senior year. She holds the records for steals in a season with 99 and career steals with 274.

“Every single time I’m on defense, I’m like, ‘I want the ball,'” Ferry said. “I want to score, so I just kind of have that mindset.”

Taran is just as busy off the field. She has a 3.98 GPA and will be graduating as co-salutatorian of her class. She is a member of the art club, Spanish club, SAAD club and student council.

She also volunteers with the Akron Children’s Hospital Outreach program.

“I just kind of always want to be at the top and be the best I can be,” Ferry said. “Whether that’s on the field or in the classroom, that’s where I want to be.”

Taran does not plan on playing sports in college and is making the most of her time left as a Bear. She heads off to the Ohio State University in the fall, where she will be majoring in nursing.

“Giving a hand is such a great feeling and I’ve always known that I wanted to go into health care so that I could help people,” she said.