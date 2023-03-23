CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Maggie Pavlansky is one of the busiest Bulldogs at Lakeview high school.

“I try my best at everything I do,” Pavlansky said. “I like to put my best foot forward at all times.”

Pavlansky will graduate with 12 varsity letters in three different sports. She is a four-year letter-winner for the softball team, a three-time First Team All-Conference basketball player with over 1,000 career points, and a three-time conference champion in volleyball with two school records for assists in a season and career.

“I just hope people remember who I am, like my excitement for being there and my love for doing everything,” added Pavlansky.

Pavlansky is also a straight-A student with a perfect 4.0-grade point average. She is vice president of the student council and will be class valedictorian this spring.

“I’m a super competitive person, and I hate to lose. I hate to not do well,” Pavlansky said. “So academics for me, I take it seriously and I try my best.”

Pavlansky will continue her academic and athletic career at Tiffin University. She will study exercise science and play volleyball for the Dragons.

“I’ve had so many role models before me. Now, being a leader, it’s something that I take pride in,” Pavlansky said. “I just try to set a good example every day.”