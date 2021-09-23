Lakeview standout golfer, straight-A student named ‘Student Athlete of the Week’

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Lakeview senior Raegan Schick didn’t start playing golf competitively until high school.

“I picked up on it really fast,” Schick said. “It kind of runs in the family, too. My whole family golfs, so I’ve been around it my whole life. Just never really played.”

As a freshman, Schick qualified for districts and was a second team all-conference selection her junior year. She is currently the top player on the Bulldogs’ team with a conference season average of 44.8.

“I’m really excited,” she added. “It’s my senior year. I’m the number one player. I’ve worked really hard. My hard work has paid off finally, so I’m feeling good.”

Schick has also been a member of the Bulldogs’ softball team since her freshman year. The first team all-conference infielder has a career batting overage of .520.

“I feel like softball really helped me kind of have a sturdy golf swing,” she said.

Number one on the course and number one in the classroom. Schick is ranked first in her class and carries a 4.0 GPA. She is also a full-time student at Youngstown State and will have two years of college completed by graduation.

“For me, academics have always come first,” Schick said. “Sports is more of a reward. So, once I’ve finished my academics and my schoolwork and I know I’m doing well at that, then I can go to the driving range or go to the field and practice.”

Schick is also a member of the National Honor Society and Senior Beta Club. She hopes to one day work for the FBI.

“After I graduate, I plan to go somewhere else for college,” she said. “I don’t really know where yet, but I want to major in forensic psychology and eventually get a doctorate degree.”