Lakeview, Pa. standout guard, leading scorer named ‘Student Athlete of the Week’

STONEBORO, Pa. (WKBN) – After falling in the district finals last season, Lakeview senior Reese Gadsby is aiming to bring home the title.

“Last year was pretty devastating,” Gadsby said. “We were really prepared and it just didn’t fall our way. I think it would definitely mean a lot to me and Amber, my other senior, to definitely go out with that.”

As a junior, Gadsby was the Region Co-Player of the Year and a district first-team selection. This season, the captain currently leads the team in points, averaging 17.1 per game.

“It’s always go go go,” Gadsby said. “We’re not stopping. We’re always going. I don’t know, I just always loved to get out and get after it and it’s just what I love most about basketball.”

Gadsby is also a four-year letterman and captain of the volleyball team. In the classroom, she posts a 4.3 GPA.

“School has always been my number one priority,” she said. “I’ve always taken the hardest classes I could and really pushed myself.”

She’s a leader on and off the court. Gadsby is the senior class president and the student council president. She is also the Students for Charity treasurer and the National Honor Society secretary.

“My parents always told me anytime there’s anything, get involved,” Gadsby added. “So, anytime there’s an opportunity, I was just involved in everything I could.”

Next year, Gadsby will be continuing her basketball career at St. Vincent’s College. She plans on majoring in biology.

“The coaches are amazing. The players, the team, and academics-wise, St. Vincent’s really excelled academically above some of the other schools I was looking at, too. So, that was a determining factor, as well.”