WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – In the center of Warren JFK’s Blue Storm Defense, number 27 was a thorn in the side of opposing offenses for four straight years as there weren’t many plays senior Ambrose Hoso wasn’t involved in.

Hoso certainly made his impact known on the field as one of the captains of the team, recording 163 tackles this past season and nearly 500 for his career. He wrapped up his senior season with 15 TFL and nine sacks, while also scoring seven times on offense.

“It is really awesome for four seasons to play and go with them into battle with them every day, and the other ones who help me get those tackles,” Hoso said. “They take up blocks, they assist me on them, so really it’s their tackles as well. So I really got to credit them as well.”

That kind of play helped Hoso rack up multiple postseason honors like Division VII First-Team All Ohio, Portage Trail Conference Defensive Player of the Year, Trumbull County Player of the Year nominee and a member of this year’s Big 22.

But there are a few honors and interests Hoso has that you may not know about.

“I’m in National Society and I play the piano. I played the piano for Last Mass, so I do that as well,” Hoso said.

On top of being involved all over the school, from helping out around church to WJFK, a weekly student-run news production, Hoso excels just as much, or maybe even more, if possible, in the classroom.

“I think that’s always been, like, kind of a goal of mine to get all As and be a really good student,” Hoso said. “My parents had a really good example of how to take pride in my work, and that’s where I get it from.”

Now headed into his last semester of high school, Hoso is reaching those goals with a 4.54 GPA, going above and beyond.

That’s something he’s hoping younger teammates were taking note of on their way to three straight regional championships and two state championship appearances during his time with the Eagles.

“It was really cool to be a leader and to be a role model for the young guys, setting an example for them to what a really good athlete and student should be like. So that was really special to me,” Hoso said.

Hoso plans to follow his interest in mathematics and study engineering in college.