Jackson-Milton's Ashley Cameron wins 33's Female Student Athlete of the Year

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) - Jackson-Milton senior Ashley Cameron was named WYTV's Female Student Athlete of the Year at Wednesday's annual banquet at Our Lady of Mount Carmel in Youngstown.

Ashley is the complete package at Jackson-Milton. She's a three-year starter on the basketball team at forward, leading her team in rebounding and blocking the past two seasons.

Ashley was the lone senior on this year's team and serves as senior captain, while averaging a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds per game.

All of Ashley's hard work on the court has paid off, as she's been named an All-Conference performer.

She's also a key member of the volleyball team at middle-hitter. She was named 1st Team All MVAC and 1st Team All District her senior year, and also served as senior captain.

Plus, Ashley is a district qualifier on the track and field team as a long distance runner.

When it comes to the classroom, Ashley is just as accomplished. She ranks first in her class with a 4.0 GPA and is on track to be valedictorian.

Ashley stays plenty busy as president of student council, secretary of her class, and treasurer of National Honor Society. She's also a member of Key Club, SADD, Spanish Club, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, yearbook and the school newspaper.

She has a heart for service, with over 200 community service hours over the past four years.

Next year, Ashley is attending Hiram College to play basketball and study nursing. Her goal is to become a pediatric nurse practitioner one day.

Ashley received a $1,000 scholarship courtesy of Student Athlete's generous sponsors:

Belleria Pizza

The DeBartolo Corporation

Thiel College

Chemical Bank