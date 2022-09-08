HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Hubbard senior Ben Chaney is now three games into his fourth varsity season with the Hubbard Eagles football team.

“Well my favorite thing in football is just being able to go out on the field with all my friends and just have fun and just hit people,” Chaney said. “It’s the only time you’re able to actually, like, go out and just full force, do whatever you want on the field.”

Chaney will graduate with seven varsity letters after participating in track, shotput and discus in the spring.

“Track, I just love it, I don’t know, it’s weird it makes me feel graceful when I’m in the ring and I don’t feel that very much else anywhere else,” Chaney said.

Chaney has plenty of hardware to show off: 2021 All Trumbull County player, First Team All-District and second team all NE-8 in football and even finished third in Trumbull County in discus and made second team all NE-8 track last spring.

“I mean, I work hard on the field, work hard in the weight room, it translates to the classroom,” Chaney said.

Chaney is also towards the top of his class with a 4.0 GPA, while being a member of the National Honor Society.

“I work hard after class every day studying. I mean, I had a Spanish test my freshman year, I stayed up till like 12 in the morning and I woke up at 5 just so I could get some exercising because I knew that that was going to be hard,” Chaney said.

That work ethic will come in handy in college, where Chaney has plans to go into criminal justice and become a police officer, then detective, then captain and setting big goals has always a part of his life.

“It started out my freshman year, I wanted it, but I wasn’t like 100% sure if I would be able to achieve it, and then like at the end of the year, I’m like, oh, I have it, I have to keep it now,” Chaney said. “So once I kept it and I that’s been my goal since my freshman year to maintain my 4.0.”

Hubbard senior Ben Chaney is our Student Athlete of the Week.